15:20 15.02.2019

DTEK builds largest solar power plant in Europe with 246 MW capacity

Solar-Farm 1 LLC in the middle of January 2019 launched the largest solar power plant in Ukraine with a capacity of 246 MW in Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region.

The National Commission for Energy, Housing and Utilities Services Regulation (NCER) on February 15, 2019 approved the draft resolution on setting the feed-in tariff for Nikopol solar power plant in the amount of EUR 15.03 per MW until 2030.

It is planned that Nikopol solar power plant will generate up to 290 million kWh of electricity a year.

This is the largest solar power plant in Ukraine and Europe.

Solar-Farm 1 LLC belongs to DTEK Renewables B.V., operating the assets of DTEK Group in the sphere of renewable energy.

As reported, the contractor of the plant is China Machinery Engineering Corporation (CMEC). Trina Solar Limited delivered solar cell arrays for the plant.

In March, the plant will be connected to the power grid.

The plant will be able to fully meet the needs of 100,000 households in Ukraine and reduce carbon dioxide emissions by more than 300,000 tonnes per year.

To ensure the connection of the solar power plant in Nikopol (Solar-1 LLC), national energy company Ukrenergo plans to reconstruct the open-type 150 kV switchgear of 330 kV Nikopol substation, with an expected tender price of up to UAH 20.833 million.

In 2017, DTEK launched its first Tryfonivka solar power plant with a capacity of 10 MW in Kherson region.

DTEK was established in 2005 to manage the energy assets of Rinat Akhmetov's System Capital Management Group (SCM, Donetsk). The corporation performs functions of strategic management of the group's enterprises, which constitute a vertically integrated chain of coal production and washing, production and sale of electricity.

Tags: #dnipropetrovsk_region #solar_power #dtek
Interfax-Ukraine
