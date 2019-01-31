Economy

17:51 31.01.2019

Poroshenko signs law on direct purchases by Defense Ministry of imported military products

 President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko has signed the law on amendments to certain legislative acts of Ukraine regarding the purchase of imported products, labor and services for defense purposes.

According to the presidential website, this document will allow the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to purchase abroad the goods that NATO partners are ready to supply to Ukraine.

"The armed forces have been waiting for this for a long time, the government supported this, and the Verkhovna Rada made a decisive step," Poroshenko stressed.

The adoption of the law will expand the capabilities of government customers on defense orders, reduce the cost of purchasing imported products, as well as labor and services for defense purposes.

