16:08 08.01.2019

Competition agency closes case against DTEK

The Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine has closed a case opened over the signs of violation of legislation on protection of economic competition by DTEK Dniproenergo, DTEK Zakhidenergo and DTEK Skhidenergo.

The decision was made at the end of 2018 by the committee.

As reported, the committee in 2015 started an investigation into monopoly of DTEK energy holding on the electricity market. The committee said that it did not consider heat generation as a separate market, but this does not hinder opening a case.

The press service of DTEK said that the holding is not a monopolist. The holding hoped that the investigation into the situation on the electricity market would be unbiased and transparent.

The committee twice discussed the case at open meetings, but postponed the decision making due to the necessity of studying new materials.

DTEK was established in 2005 to manage the energy assets of System Capital Management Group (SCM) of Rinat Akhmetov.

Interfax-Ukraine
