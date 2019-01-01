Economy

15:48 01.01.2019

Poroshenko: attracting investments to Ukraine is result of reforms and evidence of investor confidence

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko has noted that attracting large-scale investments to Ukraine in the past year of 2018 became possible thanks to the implementation of reforms in the country.

"The coming of global players to Ukraine is the result of implementation of our reforms and a vivid testimony of investor confidence in our country," Poroshenko said on Facebook.

He noted that in 2018 Ukraine attracted large-scale investments to the economy "from Norwegian investors to the renewable energy sector, from a company from Saudi Arabia to the agricultural sector, from the Swedish brands H&M and IKEA to retail trade."

"Ryanair airline came to Ukraine and Wizz Air low cost carrier returned. Some 20 General Electric locomotives have already arrived in Ukraine," the head of state added.

"Invest in Ukraine!" Poroshenko summed up.

