Economy

17:40 27.12.2023

Ukraine to increase investment in production of gunpowder – Zelenskyy

2 min read
Ukraine to increase investment in production of gunpowder – Zelenskyy

Ukraine has tripled the production of weapons and military equipment in 2023, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, speaking on Wednesday at a meeting with representatives of the defense industry.

"This year alone, thanks to you and everyone working in our defense sector, we have managed to produce three times more weapons and equipment than in the past," he said.

According to the president, "there is a very significant increase in the production of ammunition, in particular for artillery. At the systemic level, Ukraine is developing the production of such extremely necessary things as ammunition for our domestic drones. Important results in the production of our rockets. The quantity and quality indicators for missiles are already significantly greater and will be even greater."

Zelenskyy said "the share of private companies in our defense complex is constantly growing. Already 45 defense industry companies are not state-owned companies. And we must increase the use of this power, one of the main forces of human nature – the power of entrepreneurship."

According to him, "we are simplifying all procedures from the import of components to the procedure for authorization for operation. The government is working to secure funding for long-term contracts."

"Special attention is paid to the production of explosives and gunpowder. This is a matter of special chemistry. It is truly extremely difficult. And not only for us, but also for the majority of the world. There is a shortage everywhere today. Investments in this area are especially needed, and we will increase them," he said.

The president said Ukraine has agreed with some of the leading states and, accordingly, companies of the world on joint production. "Currently, 300,000 men and women are involved in our defense complex. I am grateful to them all," Zelenskyy said. 

Tags: #investments #gunpowder

MORE ABOUT

16:06 11.11.2023
UkraineInvest will support Terwin’s $500 mln investment project for building logistics hubs

UkraineInvest will support Terwin’s $500 mln investment project for building logistics hubs

16:39 18.10.2023
DTEK Kyiv Regional Grids doubles investments in restoration, development of power grids in 2023 - CEO

DTEK Kyiv Regional Grids doubles investments in restoration, development of power grids in 2023 - CEO

15:52 18.10.2023
Capital investments in Ukrainian agro-industrial complex in 2022 down by 48% - CEO of IMC

Capital investments in Ukrainian agro-industrial complex in 2022 down by 48% - CEO of IMC

20:26 19.09.2023
Treeden Group opens first stage of cargo railway terminal in Poland with entry to broad gauge

Treeden Group opens first stage of cargo railway terminal in Poland with entry to broad gauge

10:25 27.06.2023
Export Credit Agency of Italy confirms its readiness to insure investments of Italian companies in Ukraine

Export Credit Agency of Italy confirms its readiness to insure investments of Italian companies in Ukraine

13:01 16.05.2023
Ukraine needs $250 bln of foreign capital for fast recovery in five years - EBRD

Ukraine needs $250 bln of foreign capital for fast recovery in five years - EBRD

11:33 18.04.2023
IFC investments in Ukraine since start of war may reach $500 mln in next few months - vice president

IFC investments in Ukraine since start of war may reach $500 mln in next few months - vice president

19:03 21.02.2023
Kyivstar invests over UAH 350 mln in alternative energy supply

Kyivstar invests over UAH 350 mln in alternative energy supply

11:22 03.02.2023
Investments in launch of Superhumans rehabilitation medical center estimated at $54 mln

Investments in launch of Superhumans rehabilitation medical center estimated at $54 mln

12:53 19.12.2022
Rada proposes diplomatic officials involved in attracting foreign investment to Ukraine – bill

Rada proposes diplomatic officials involved in attracting foreign investment to Ukraine – bill

AD

HOT NEWS

PM: Govt extends PSO for electricity for population until late April 2024

Ukraine in 2023 attracts over $42 bln in external financing to cover state budget deficit

Majority of members of NBU monetary committee sees room for extra reduction in refinancing rate in 2024

Sandyha dismissed from post of AMCU state commissioner – decree

Three of 20 largest banks must increase capital adequacy, including one state bank - NBU

LATEST

Energoatom ready to transfer NPPs to Westinghouse fuel

US determines final anti-dumping duties on Interpipe oil and gas pipes at 4.89%

PM: Govt extends PSO for electricity for population until late April 2024

Ukrnafta extends deadline for searching for partners for joint development of fields until March 1, 2024

Multiplex pays off tax debt of UAH 10 mln before March 2023 – CEO

Ukraine based on results of eurobond restructuring in 2024 may return to external borrowing market in 2025-2026 – minister of finance

Ukraine in 2023 attracts over $42 bln in external financing to cover state budget deficit

Ministry of Digital Transformation launches e-residency program in closed beta testing mode

Ministry of Economy developing options for state to consolidate owner functions

Ukrposhta with Estonian Omniva, Slovak Interport and Ukrzaliznytsia start delivery of intl shipments by rail

AD
AD
AD
AD