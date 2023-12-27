Ukraine to increase investment in production of gunpowder – Zelenskyy

Ukraine has tripled the production of weapons and military equipment in 2023, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, speaking on Wednesday at a meeting with representatives of the defense industry.

"This year alone, thanks to you and everyone working in our defense sector, we have managed to produce three times more weapons and equipment than in the past," he said.

According to the president, "there is a very significant increase in the production of ammunition, in particular for artillery. At the systemic level, Ukraine is developing the production of such extremely necessary things as ammunition for our domestic drones. Important results in the production of our rockets. The quantity and quality indicators for missiles are already significantly greater and will be even greater."

Zelenskyy said "the share of private companies in our defense complex is constantly growing. Already 45 defense industry companies are not state-owned companies. And we must increase the use of this power, one of the main forces of human nature – the power of entrepreneurship."

According to him, "we are simplifying all procedures from the import of components to the procedure for authorization for operation. The government is working to secure funding for long-term contracts."

"Special attention is paid to the production of explosives and gunpowder. This is a matter of special chemistry. It is truly extremely difficult. And not only for us, but also for the majority of the world. There is a shortage everywhere today. Investments in this area are especially needed, and we will increase them," he said.

The president said Ukraine has agreed with some of the leading states and, accordingly, companies of the world on joint production. "Currently, 300,000 men and women are involved in our defense complex. I am grateful to them all," Zelenskyy said.