Economy

13:25 29.12.2018

Russia bans imports of gas turbines from Ukraine, except for civil aviation

Russia has banned imports of gas turbines, capacity more than 5,000 kW, produced in or shipped from the territory of Ukraine, except for civil aviation, according to a Russian government resolution, posted on the government's website on Saturday.

The resolution was approved in fulfillment of a Russian presidential executive order, No. 592 of October 22, 2018, on Special Economic Measures in Connection with Ukraine's Unfriendly Actions towards Citizens and Legal Entities of the Russian Federation.

Tags: #imports #russia #ukraine #turbines
