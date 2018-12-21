Economy

11:55 21.12.2018

Ukrgasbank attracts UAH 3 bln of refinancing from NBU for 77 days at 20% per annum

1 min read
Ukrgasbank attracts UAH 3 bln of refinancing from NBU for 77 days at 20% per annum

State-owned Ukrgasbank (Kyiv) on December 14 attracted a refinancing loan of UAH 3 billion from the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU).

According to a posting on the website of the central bank, the funds were raised for 77 days at 20% per annum. The bank provided a pool of assets for collateral.

During the primary auctions on December 18, the Finance Ministry of Ukraine placed government domestic loan bonds in local currency with a maturity from 77 to 105 days. At the same time, the issuer raised the rate for the securities to 20.5% from 19% per annum, thanks to which it attracted a record amount of UAH 11.36 billion.

According to the NBU, the debt of Ukrainian banks on refinancing loans in November increased by 2.7%, to UAH 64.233 billion. In general, since the beginning of 2018, the debt of banks on refinancing loans decreased by 6.4%.

Tags: #ukrgasbank #nbu #refinancing
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Ukraine obtains $1.4 bln tranche from IMF, forex reserves exceed $20 bln - NBU

Ukraine's forex reserves could grow to almost $20 bln as of late 2018 - NBU

NBU decides to liquidate VTB Bank

NBU keeps requirement of mandatory sale of 50% of legal entities' forex earnings

Macroprudential policy strategy not to have quick effect on banks - NBU

Banking system transition to liquidity deficit won't affect its stability

NBU designs recommendations how to organize corporate governance at banks

NBU registers Ukreximbank banking group

NBU approves strategy for detecting, responding to systemic risks in financial sector

NBU revokes currency license from insolvent Bank Financial Initiative

LATEST

Ukraine's Foreign Minister calls on persons involved in signing contract between Energoatom and Russia's TVEL explain their actions publicly

Rada extends moratorium on farmland sale until 2020

New IMF's SBA to contribute to macrofinancial stability in Ukraine, payments on external debt – bankers

Ukroboronprom to start switching to NATO technical standards in 2019

Cabinet divides State Fiscal Service into tax and customs services

Ukraine extends trade restrictions against Russia for another year

Govt transfers Ukrenergo to finance ministry's management

EIB to provide EUR 50 mln for transport infrastructure in Ukraine, EUR 10 mln for support of higher education

Sberbank, PIB maintain acceptable liquidity level, NBU calls on courts to review asset arrest practice - Rozhkova

Owner of 112 Ukraine TV channel sells it to MP Kozak, withdraws from media business in Ukraine

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD