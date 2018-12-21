Ukrgasbank attracts UAH 3 bln of refinancing from NBU for 77 days at 20% per annum

State-owned Ukrgasbank (Kyiv) on December 14 attracted a refinancing loan of UAH 3 billion from the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU).

According to a posting on the website of the central bank, the funds were raised for 77 days at 20% per annum. The bank provided a pool of assets for collateral.

During the primary auctions on December 18, the Finance Ministry of Ukraine placed government domestic loan bonds in local currency with a maturity from 77 to 105 days. At the same time, the issuer raised the rate for the securities to 20.5% from 19% per annum, thanks to which it attracted a record amount of UAH 11.36 billion.

According to the NBU, the debt of Ukrainian banks on refinancing loans in November increased by 2.7%, to UAH 64.233 billion. In general, since the beginning of 2018, the debt of banks on refinancing loans decreased by 6.4%.