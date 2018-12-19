Ukroboronprom to start switching to NATO technical standards in 2019

The Ukroboronprom state concern will start switching of defense production to NATO technical standards in practice in 2019.

The press service of the concern reported that the respective plans are outlined in decisions of the 27th meeting of the Ukraine-NATO joint working group in Brussels headed by Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleh Hladkovsky and Assistant NATO Secretary General Camille Grand held on Tuesday.

During the meeting it was mentioned that by the end of 2018 the working group, which consists of representatives of NATO, Defense Ministry, Economic Development and Trade Ministry and Ukroboronprom, achieved tangible progress in preparations for the implementation of NATO standards in the Ukrainian legislative base, including documents of the Defense Ministry and the concern.

In order to accelerate the transition to the new standards of the Ukrainian defense industry, in the summer of 2019, NATO technical experts will visit the enterprises of Ukroboronprom, which are part of aviation and radar clusters, the press service said.

"Completion of adaptation procedures and the full implementation of NATO standards in the documents of the defense sector and the defense industry of Ukraine are scheduled for the end of 2020," the concern said.