Economy

15:41 13.12.2018

U.S. court satisfies Naftogaz requirement to get info about Gazprom's assets in Europe

1 min read
U.S. court satisfies Naftogaz requirement to get info about Gazprom's assets in Europe

The U.S. Federal Court in New York has satisfied the requirements of NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy to obtain information from GLAS Americas, Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas and Bank of New York to disclose information about the assets of PJSC Gazprom in Europe, the Ukrainian gas monopoly gas reported.

"In the coming days, Naftogaz will send the relevant notifications to these companies," a company press release reads.

The company said that in order to enforce the arbitral award on the payment of $2.6 billion by Gazprom, on December 6 it filed lawsuits to the federal courts of New York and Texas demanding that five U.S. companies registered in Europe be required to disclose information about Gazprom's assets in Europe.

The lawsuits, in particular, were filed against GLAS Americas LLC, a financial company that probably owns information on the whereabouts of the shares of the Swiss company Nord Stream 2 AG, wholly owned by Gazprom.

Naftogaz needs this information to file a lawsuit in Switzerland for the seizure of Nord Stream 2 AG's shares, Naftogaz explained.

Tags: #naftogaz #court #gazprom
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Court in New York upholds Naftogaz's claims against Gazprom – Naftogaz COO

Naftogaz appeals to U.S. court to enforce recovery of funds from Gazprom

Naftogaz pays UAH 8.1 bln in dividends to state budget in Nov

Naftogaz obliges to design unbundling contract system jointly with Trunk Pipelines of Ukraine by late Jan 2019

London court decides to cancel seizure of assets of PrivatBank ex-owners - Kolomoisky's lawyers

Energy Community secretariat director accuses Naftogaz of delaying unbundling, urges to sign agreement in Q1 2019

Gazprom could refuse signing long term contract for gas transit - Naftogaz head

Ukraine imports no Russian gas for three years

Naftogaz top manager expects no surprises after preliminary hearings of Gazprom's appeal against Stockholm arbitration decision

Naftogaz withholds another $3.8 mln of Gazprom's overpayment to offset amounts due under arbitration award

LATEST

Ukraine arranges attraction of $500 mln loan in China to build Dnistrovska hydroelectric pumped storage plant

Cabinet approves draft agreement on providing EUR 54 mln EU technical aid to Ukraine for energy efficiency

Ukrenergo announces launch of platform for simulation of trading with power on balancing market

EU on Tuesday disburses EUR 500 mln of macrofinancial assistance to Ukraine

Ukrtransgaz cuts baseline gas price for Nov by 6.6%

Experts worsen forecast of Ukraine's GDP growth for 2019 to 2.9%

Inflation in Ukraine slows down to 1.4% in Nov, up to 10% in annual terms - statistics

Metinvest continues liquidation of Donetskkoks in uncontrolled territory

AvtoKrAZ supplies new batch of vehicles for UN peacekeeping force

Kriuchkov's Balance Group interested in purchase of Centrenergo demands over UAH 1 bln in court from energy company

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD