U.S. court satisfies Naftogaz requirement to get info about Gazprom's assets in Europe

The U.S. Federal Court in New York has satisfied the requirements of NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy to obtain information from GLAS Americas, Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas and Bank of New York to disclose information about the assets of PJSC Gazprom in Europe, the Ukrainian gas monopoly gas reported.

"In the coming days, Naftogaz will send the relevant notifications to these companies," a company press release reads.

The company said that in order to enforce the arbitral award on the payment of $2.6 billion by Gazprom, on December 6 it filed lawsuits to the federal courts of New York and Texas demanding that five U.S. companies registered in Europe be required to disclose information about Gazprom's assets in Europe.

The lawsuits, in particular, were filed against GLAS Americas LLC, a financial company that probably owns information on the whereabouts of the shares of the Swiss company Nord Stream 2 AG, wholly owned by Gazprom.

Naftogaz needs this information to file a lawsuit in Switzerland for the seizure of Nord Stream 2 AG's shares, Naftogaz explained.