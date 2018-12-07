Economy

19:00 07.12.2018

Rada culture committee head: 90% of national TV should be in Ukrainian

1 min read
Rada culture committee head: 90% of national TV should be in Ukrainian

National television channels should aim to broadcast 90% in Ukrainian and the remaining 10% in minority languages, Mykola Kniazhytsky, the head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Culture and Spirituality, has said.

"Obviously, we are striving for national Ukrainian channels to broadcast 100% or 90% in the official language, which is why I am saying 90%, because in Ukraine there are many ethnic minorities and their rights should absolutely be protected. Just as Polish television airs a Ukrainian-language program, we could have one in Polish, Hungarian, or Romanian. And I think 10% would be quite enough for that," Kniazhytsky said at a round table called "Language Quotas on Television" in Kyiv on Friday.

The law should provide for a transition period, he said.

"We are now working on a new bill, preparing it for second reading ... The working group of the Committee on Culture and Spirituality is continuing to work on the bill on Ukrainian as the official language," Kniazhytsky said.

Tags: #tv #rada
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Rada passes bill regulating food labeling

Rada approves switch to three-year budget planning

Rada cuts excise duties on fruit, berry wines to UAH 0.01 per liter - Ukrsadvynprom

Rada amends Tax Code in support of revenues of national budget 2019

Rada passes bill on national budget 2019 with deficit within 2.3% of GDP

TV ad rates grow by more than 30%, those of outdoor advertising 40-50% up

Naftogaz to set up new mechanism for regional gas companies' settlements with company - Kobolev

Rada extends moratorium on payment of Donetsk Railways' debts by Ukrzaliznytsia

Rada approves at first reading draft national budget 2019

Verkhovna Rada passes bankruptcy procedure code

LATEST

Auchan Retail opens third store in Lviv

Banking system transition to liquidity deficit won't affect its stability

NBU designs recommendations how to organize corporate governance at banks

Investment in restoration of Bila Tserkva airport will amount to EUR 59 mln - Infrastructure Ministry

Poroshenko signs law on state budget for 2019

PM announces extensive inspection of regional gas suppliers

Naftogaz's claims filed to court seeking to refund losses for gas supplies under PSO make no sense

Regional Gas Company submits sham applications for gas supplies, attempting to disrupt heating season

Economy ministry registers Sumy industrial park

Naftogaz pays UAH 8.1 bln in dividends to state budget in Nov

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD