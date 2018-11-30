Economy

10:13 30.11.2018

National budget daily loses some UAH 45 mln over blocking of border crossing points – Fiscal service

The State Fiscal Service has said that the loss of the national budget over blocking border crossing points on the western border of Ukraine by owners of vehicles with foreign licenses plates is estimated at almost UAH 45 million a day, including the loss from the Lviv customs office of UAH 30 million of budget funds a day.

"Over blocking of the border crossing points of the Volyn, Zakarpattia and Lviv customs offices of the State Fiscal Service by the owners of vehicles with foreign licenses plates the national budget daily lost near UAH 45 million on average," the authority said on its website.

Average payments by these customs offices on November 20 totaled UAH 189 million and on November 27 – UAH 145 million, the authority said.

As reported, on November 25, new rules for importing vehicles with foreign license plates took effect in Ukraine. On the same day, the owners of these vehicles started mass protests and blocked some border crossing points. The protests lasted for two days. On November 27, the border crossing points were partially unblocked. At present, they are operating as usual, the State Fiscal Service said.

Tags: #budget #fiscal_service #border
