Economy

18:41 13.11.2018

PrivatBank launches mortgage program for business

2 min read
PrivatBank launches mortgage program for business

PrivatBank (Kyiv) has launched the mortgage lending program for commercial and residential property that will be used in commercial purposes for businessmen and businesses for the period of up to five years.

PrivatBank's press service reported with reference to Head of the small and medium enterprises servicing department Serhiy Kliuyev that the mortgage terms for business provide for payment of up to 75% of the real estate value using borrowed funds.

"For entrepreneurs and small businesses, PrivatBank is ready to finance the purchase of commercial real estate in the amount of UAH 0.5 million (shops, buildings for a warehouse or base), as well as residential real estate for commercial use. In addition, customers can purchase real estate owned by the bank, using borrowed funds," the bank said in a press release.

As reported, the government of Ukraine at the suggestion of the National Bank of Ukraine and the former shareholders of PrivatBank, the largest of whom at that time were Ihor Kolomoisky and Hennadiy Boholiubov, on December 18, 2016 decided to nationalize this largest Ukrainian financial institution.

PrivatBank ranked first among 83 banks operating in the country as of July 1, 2018 in terms of net assets (UAH 265.936 billion), according to the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU).

Tags: #business #privatbank
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

PGO identifies $5.5 bln assets acquired for funds withdrawn from PrivatBank

PrivatBank expects net profit exceeding UAH 5 bln annually in 2018-2019

Ukrainian president signs 'stop masks-show-2' law

Fitch affirms PJSC CB Privatbank at 'B-' with stable outlook

Court turns down Kolomoisky's lawsuit demanding ban on consultants' investigation into activities of former owners of PrivatBank

PrivatBank posts UAH 5.356 bln net profit in nine months - media

PrivatBank reserves loans for $272.3 mln in full amount over violation of commitments by ex-owners, appeals to PGO

PrivatBank selling Radisson Blu Resort Bukovel hotel

U.S. investors positively assess business climate in Ukraine - Poroshenko

Ukraine's Supreme Court gets appeals against freezing of shares in Russian subsidiary banks as part 'Crimean' compensation claim by PrivatBank ex-chief

LATEST

PM sets tasks for Naftogaz, Ukrgazvydobuvannia to actively boost own gas production, launch new wells

Finance ministry could increase sum of payments to national budget by Sea Port Authority to 90% of net profit

Naftogaz to aim to directly work with households-end consumers of gas, heat

Mobile communications operator lifecell jointly with Lanet to launch convergent tariff line

Wizz Air doubles passenger transportation in Jan-Oct

Two new Chinese drilling rigs for Ukrgazvydobuvannia arrive in Ukraine

Economy Ministry proposes to tighten license conditions for tour operators

Money supply in Ukraine 0.4% down in Oct

Naftogaz top manager Vitrenko will focus on relations with Gazprom, development strategy of Ukrnafta

Energoatom agrees on cooperation with Finnish maker of diesel generator sets Wärtsilä

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD