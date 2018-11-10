Economy

11:31 10.11.2018

U.S. Secretary of Energy to speak to representatives of U.S. business, MPs in Kyiv on Nov 12

1 min read
 U.S. Secretary of Energy Rick Perry during his visit to Ukraine on Monday, November 12, will speak to representatives of U.S. business in Ukraine and members of parliament.

The U.S. Embassy in Ukraine reported that on November 11, Perry will pay tribute to the memory of the Heroes of the Heavenly Hundred in Instytutska Street in Kyiv.

On November 121, the secretary of energy will speak to representatives of the American Chamber of Commerce in Ukraine and the U.S.-Ukraine Business Council (USUBC) in the Intercontinental Hotel.

Perry will also make a speech, addressing people's deputies of the Verkhovna Rada and other guests in the Diplomatic Academy.

As reported, the secretary of energy will meet Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman on November 12.

Tags: #usa #visit #energy
Interfax-Ukraine
