Antonov state enterprise sees almost 30-fold rise in net profit in Jan-Sept

Antonov State Enterprise (Kyiv) in January-September 2018 increased net profit under Ukrainian accounting standards 29.5-fold year-over-year, to UAH 848.21 million.

The enterprise told Interfax-Ukraine that its net revenue over the period grew by 44.68%, to UAH 5.407 billion.

The company said that in January-June 2018, its net profit rose 24.8-fold year-over-year, to UAH 563.98 million, and net revenue in H1 2018 soared by 49.6%, to UAH 3.324 billion.

The increase in figures is linked to growth of orders and the increase in revenue from irregular flights servicing by the enterprise's branch – Antonov Airlines, as well as the increase in research works and batch production of spare parts for aircraft.

In 2017, the enterprise saw a 1.9-fold rise in net profit under Ukrainian accounting standards, to UAH 330.22 million, and its net revenue grew by 66.4%, to UAH 6.052 billion.

Antonov state enterprise is the leading Ukrainian developer and manufacturer of aircraft equipment, a recognized world leader in the niche of transport aircraft of the widest use. By decision of the government, the company has been part of Ukroboronprom state concern since 2015.