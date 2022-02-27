Facts

14:59 27.02.2022

No confirmed info on state of An aircraft at airfield in Hostomel – Antonov

Antonov State Aviation Concern has no confirmed information about the state of An aircraft at the airfield in Hostomel.

"Unfortunately, there is currently no confirmed information about the condition of the An aircraft at the Kyiv-Antonov-2 airfield [Hostomel village], since there are still fights there," the message on Antonov's official Facebook page says.

The state concern asks to wait for an official report on the state of the aircraft.

Tags: #antonov #aircraft #hostomel
