Economy

18:22 07.09.2018

Operations of Ukrtransgaz blocked over arrest of accounts in favor of firms affiliated with Yanukovych's cronies

2 min read
Operations of Ukrtransgaz blocked over arrest of accounts in favor of firms affiliated with Yanukovych's cronies

A new stage in the cases about spurious deliveries of equipment by a group of companies, operations of which are affiliated with cronies of Viktor Yanukovych, has resulted in the arrest of accounts and blocking of operations of JSC Ukrtransgaz, the subsidiary of national joint-stock company Naftogaz Ukrainy, which is responsible for gas transit, the state-owned enterprise (SOE) reported on Friday.

"This situation is another episode of a complex of lawsuits and opened criminal proceedings in the struggle of Ukrtransgaz with the attempts of unscrupulous suppliers to collect funds for allegedly supplied equipment for repair of Ukrainian gas transportation facilities in 2011-2013," the company said.

The company reminded that these are lawsuits filed by affiliated companies Turbolinks LLC, Turbotrade LLC and Prominvestavtomatika LLC.

Ukrtransgaz said that the State Enforcement Service of the Ministry of Justice, in pursuance of the decision made under the claim of Turbotrade LLC, blocked the accounts of the company and its branch Ukrgazenergoservis, which were used to service protected items - payment of salaries and the provision of the Framework Agreement between Ukraine and the IBRD on technical assistance grants.

The SOE said that previous unlawful attempts to arrest the accounts were unsuccessful due to the active position of the leadership of the Prosecutor General's Office, but now Ukrtransgaz again asks the Justice Ministry, the Cabinet of Ministers, the Prosecutor General's Office and the Presidential Administration to protect the company.

Ukrtransgaz said that in the past five years Turbotrade LLC has been attempting to collect UAH 46.44 million of debt for the equipment allegedly supplied in 2012 and a fine of UAH 45.67 million.

Tags: #naftogaz #ukrtransgaz
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Ukraine enters Sept with 14.7 bcm of gas in stocks

Ukraine cuts transit of gas by 6% in Jan-Aug

British court to hold hearing on lifting freeze on Gazprom assets in Naftogaz lawsuit on Sept 4-5

Naftogaz increases price of gas for industrial consumers by some 21% from Aug 30

Naftogaz creates subsidiaries to supply gas to heat suppliers, industrial consumers

European Commission confirms Naftogaz's unbundling impossible before 2020 - Vitrenko

Ukraine doesn't import gas from Russia for 1,000 days

Kyiv court postpones until Feb 2019 case on cancellation of 2009 contracts with Gazprom on RUE gas

Naftogaz will raise gas price for industrial consumers by 4.6% in Sept

Naftogaz raises price of gas in domestic market by 1.5%

LATEST

Increase in gas production is possible only through efforts of private companies - Fuks

DTEK preparing lawsuit against Russia on assets lost in Crimea

Minimum wage in Ukraine will grow to UAH 4,170 from 2019 - Groysman

flydubai to operate double daily flights from Kyiv's Boryspil

Ukraine ready for heating season - Groysman

Groysman suggests increasing defense budget for 2019 to UAH 201 bln

Losses from insurance against nuclear risks approaching zero, personal insurance in transport less than 10%

Ukrzaliznytsia and 1991 Open Data Incubator launch incubation program for startups

NBU expects successful negotiations with IMF mission

Agreement to implement investment project to build wind farm in Kherson region for $450 mln signed in Kyiv

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD