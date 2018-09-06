Agreement to implement investment project to build wind farm in Kherson region for $450 mln signed in Kyiv

An agreement on the implementation of an international investment project to build a complex of wind farms in Kherson region with Norway's NBT to play the leading role in the project was signed in the Presidential Administration of Ukraine on Thursday.

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said after the signing of the agreement by the sides that the agreement to build a wind farm with a total capacity of 250 MW would allow satisfying almost the half of the needs in electricity in Kherson region.

The head of state said that total investment under the agreement is almost $450 million.

"Ukrainian reforms bring results in the form of Norwegian investment," Poroshenko said.

NBT develops wind farms in emerging markets. The company has offices in Oslo (Norway), Limassol (Cyprus), Beijing (China), Singapore, Kyiv (Ukraine) and Karachi (Pakistan). Corporate management and administration is located in Oslo, while the technical functions and procurement are located in Beijing and Singapore.

NBT owns 49% of the 100 MW Linxi wind farm in Inner Mongolia, China. The wind farm is operated in a joint venture with Datang, one of China’s leading utilities. NBT and Datang have a framework agreement for development and construction of up to 1,000 MW of wind power in China. In addition, NBT owns 33% of the 49.5 MW Baicheng wind farm in the Jilin province, China. The majority owner is GanttCo China Power Limited.

According to a posting on the company's website, NBT acquired Syvashenergoprom in Kherson, Ukraine in April 2018.

"The plan is to construct a wind farm with installed capacity in the range of 250–330 MW," the company said.