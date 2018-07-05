Economy

10:34 05.07.2018

U.S. extends agreement with Interpipe suspending antidumping duty in exchange to price liabilities

1 min read
U.S. extends agreement with Interpipe suspending antidumping duty in exchange to price liabilities

The U.S. Department of Commerce has expended the Agreement Suspending the Antidumping Duty Investigation on Certain Oil Country Tubular Goods from Ukraine signed in July 2014 with Interpipe Group for one more year.

"The amendment to the Agreement extends the Agreement for one additional year, specifying that the Agreement shall terminate four years after the effective date of the original agreement, on July 10, 2019," the department said in the Federal Register.

According to the report, in November 2017, the Ukrainian signatory producer/exporter Interpipe requested that the Agreement be extended. In H1 2018, the department invited interested parties to comment on the extension request and then decided to extend the Agreement by one year, based on the unique facts and circumstances in Ukraine.

As reported, the Agreement was signed on July 10, 2014 after the results of an antidumping investigation and initially the Agreement was to expire on July 10, 2017, but later it was extended by one more year.

Tags: #usa #interpipe #antidumping
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Mykolska will discuss removal of Ukraine from under protective duties on metal goods with U.S. state authorities

U.S. cancels duty-free import of 155 types of Ukrainian goods due to copyright infringement

U.S. and allies to consider additional sanctions against Russia if it meddles in Ukraine's elections – Mitchell

Meeting of Ukrainian-U.S. working group on non-proliferation, export control issues to be held in Washington on April 24-25

Interpipe, Vallourec announce partnership project to produce pipes for EU

Ukraine's trade representative hopes to hold talks with United States about steel, aluminium duties

U.S. House of Representatives supports Act aimed to enhance U.S.-Ukraine cyber security cooperation

Antonov Airlines will provide transportation of missile components to Cape Canaveral for U.S. SpaceX

Even closest friends must play by the rules – U.S. secretary of commerce on anti-dumping duties on Ukrainian wire rod

Investors alarmed with suspension of automatic VAT invoice blocking system – Fiscal service

LATEST

Supreme Court upholds ESU's cassation, sends Ukrtelecom re-privatization lawsuit to court of lower instance

Parliament calls on EU to confirm Ukraine's strategic role in gas supplies

Supreme Court upholds liabilities of two guarantors on PrivatBank's refinancing loans taken from NBU

Ukrainian PM proposes new option of compromise for gas prices to IMF

Law on exit capital tax to come into force only together with compensators of state budget revenues

Poroshenko to submit bill on exit capital tax to parliament

Govt approves project to build Kyiv-Boryspil airport railway for UAH 583 mln

Nibulon seeks to implement $2 bln investment project in Egypt

Ukroboronprom finishes 40% management staff reduction

Ukraine's TPPs and CHPPs increase coal consumption by 22.4% in Jan-May 2018

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD