EBRD preparing new EUR 250 mln USELF-III to support sustainable energy development in Ukraine

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is preparing the new Ukraine Sustainable Energy Lending Facility (USELF-III) for the amount of EUR 250 million, the bank has reported on its website.

"Therefore, to continue supporting the Ukrainian renewable energy sector, the EBRD, intends to commit an envelope of EUR 250 million from its own resources to finance new private renewable energy projects in Ukraine," the bank said.

EBRD launched USELF in 2009 to support and finance the first non-large hydropower renewable energy projects in Ukraine. The original Ukraine Sustainable Energy Lending Facility (USELF) is set to expire on June 30, 2018. Since inception, the facility has invested more than EUR 100 million to finance over 150 MW across all renewable energy technologies.