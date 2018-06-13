Economy

12:47 13.06.2018

EBRD preparing new EUR 250 mln USELF-III to support sustainable energy development in Ukraine

1 min read
EBRD preparing new EUR 250 mln USELF-III to support sustainable energy development in Ukraine

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is preparing the new Ukraine Sustainable Energy Lending Facility (USELF-III) for the amount of EUR 250 million, the bank has reported on its website.

"Therefore, to continue supporting the Ukrainian renewable energy sector, the EBRD, intends to commit an envelope of EUR 250 million from its own resources to finance new private renewable energy projects in Ukraine," the bank said.

EBRD launched USELF in 2009 to support and finance the first non-large hydropower renewable energy projects in Ukraine. The original Ukraine Sustainable Energy Lending Facility (USELF) is set to expire on June 30, 2018. Since inception, the facility has invested more than EUR 100 million to finance over 150 MW across all renewable energy technologies.

Tags: #energy #ukraine #ebrd
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Spain's ACCIONA Energia Global to invest EUR 54.7 mln in joint project with UDP to build solar power plant near Kyiv

Economists, businesspeople warn Ukraine of crisis if program with IMF disrupted

Ukraine, Qatar in talks on LNG supplies - Poroshenko

Ukraine's steel makers concerned about situation in steel markets due to U.S.' introducing protective duties on metal supply

Operation of NCER should be transparent, clear for citizens, investors - Poroshenko

Steinmeier urges Ukraine not to worry about gas transport via its territory following Nord Stream 2 construction

Naftogaz head urges to select intl partner for managing Ukraine's GTS by Jan 2020

Russia not planning to stop gas transit to EU via Ukraine; Nord Stream 2 to compensate Europe for more costly LNG, falling output - Putin

EBRD confirms interest to enter capital of Oschadbank

Belarus' Mir Piva, Mozyr Distillery included in Ukraine's sanctions list

LATEST

EP approves EUR 1 bln of macro-financial assistance for Ukraine

Transparency International urges amending provision on appeal in Anti-Corruption Court law

Rada speaker calls on French businessmen not to take part in construction of Nord Stream 2

Ukrainian banks successfully switch to IFRS9

Borschahivka chemical plant files lawsuit against Darnitsa pharma firm seeking to declare invalid sale of plant's shares

Ukraine hopes to receive gas via TANAP in future - Poroshenko

Share of bad debts of top five largest business groups in Ukraine excluding Privat reaches 82%

Naftogaz's enterprises pay UAH 53.5 bln to national budget in Jan-May

No problems with Ukreximbank, Oschadbank's repaying part of eurobonds in 2019 - NBU

Norwegian Scatec Solar to start building 83 MW solar plant in Cherkasy region in 2018

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD