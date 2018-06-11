NCER to reduce heat tariff for majority of Kyiv residents by 29%

The National Commission for Regulation of Energy, Housing and Utilities Services (NCER) on June 14 will consider the issue of setting the heat tariff for the needs of the population for Kyivteploenergo at the level of UAH 784.58 (excluding VAT, the final cost of heating, in addition to this figure, also includes the tariff for heat transportation and supply).

The corresponding draft resolution of the NCER has been posted on the regulator's website.

Earlier, a similar tariff for PJSC Kyivenergo for heat production for public needs was set at UAH 1,105 (excluding VAT).

Thus, the cost of heat produced by the municipal boiler houses and combined heat and power plants transferred from Kyivenergo to Kyivteploenergo, may decrease by 29% (by UAH 320). At the same time, the final cost of centralized heating also depends on the new tariffs for heat transportation and supply, so it may not change so much.

As reported, the NCER carries out state regulation of the activities of natural monopolies in the electric power industry, heat supply, the oil and gas complex, centralized water supply and drainage, processing and disposal of domestic waste, and provides price and tariff policy in these areas.