President signs law on compliance of NCER activities with Constitution

The president of Ukraine has signed the law amending certain laws of Ukraine regarding the provision of constitutional principles in the energy and utilities services sectors.

"Returned with the signature of the president," according to the official website of the Verkhovna Rada.

According to information on the parliamentary website, the document was registered under No. 394-IX. The text of the document is not available on the website, it also has not been published in the official edition of the parliament.

As reported, in June 2019 the Constitutional Court of Ukraine declared a number of provisions of the law on the National Commission on Energy, Housing and Utilities Services Regulation (NCER) unconstitutional. The court allowed to amend the law on the commission until 2020. Failure to comply with the decision of the Constitutional Court would not allow the commission to make necessary decisions from January 1, 2020.

On December 19, the Verkhovna Rada at second reading and as a whole adopted bill No. 2490-1, aimed at bringing the activities of the National Commission on Energy, Housing and Utilities Services Regulation in accordance with the decision of the Constitutional Court of June 13, 2019. The authors of the bill are Andriy Gerus, Andriy Zhupanin and Oleh Seminsky (all are from the Servant of the People faction).

According to the law, the NCER is a permanent central executive body with a special status and is created by the Cabinet of Ministers. Currently, the regulator is an independent authority.