SAPO challenges preventive measures selected for two ex-officials of energy regulator suspected in 'Rotterdam+' case

The Specialized Anti-corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) has filed counterclaims against rulings of Solomiansky district court of Kyiv, which selected preventive measures for suspects in the so-called "Rotterdam+ formula" case – former head of the energy market department of Ukraine's National Commission for Energy, Housing and Utilities Services Regulation (NCER) Taras Revenko and incumbent director of state-owned enterprise (SOE) Market Operator Volodymyr Yevdokymov, who was a member of the energy regulator in the period when the Rotterdam+ formula was introduced.

According to the SAPO's report on its Facebook page, the court of lower instance chose a preventive measure in the form of detention with an option to a bail of almost UAH 2 million for the director of the state-owned enterprise, and the court applied a preventive measure of a bail of almost UAH 2 million with an assignment of procedural duties to another suspect.

"The SAPO prosecutors appealed against the selected preventive measures in the court of appeal. In their appeals, the prosecutors noted the need to select a preventive measure in accordance with the role of everyone in committing the specified crime, as well as the size of the damage caused, namely, for the ex-head of the NCER energy market department in the form of detention with an option to making bail in the amount of UAH 5 million and to the current director of SOE Market Operator detention with UAH 50 million of bail," the SAPO said.

The SAPO said that, when deciding on the application of preventive measures against the persons involved in the proceedings, the court "actually confirms the validity of the suspicions and the existence of certain procedural risks."

"The issue of appealing a preventive measure in the form of a UAH 10 million bail with the imposition of certain procedural obligations, which was selected on August 14, 2019 for another suspect in the case, namely the current employee of DTEK, will be resolved after reviewing the full text of the court decision, as it is impossible to determine the full text of the decision on risks, as well as other circumstances, which the court accepted or did not take into account," the SAPO said.

According to a source of Interfax-Ukraine, this is a measure of prevention chosen for Borys Lisovy, adviser to the director of DTEK Skhidenergo.