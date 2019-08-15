Facts

12:11 15.08.2019

SAPO challenges preventive measures selected for two ex-officials of energy regulator suspected in 'Rotterdam+' case

2 min read
SAPO challenges preventive measures selected for two ex-officials of energy regulator suspected in 'Rotterdam+' case

The Specialized Anti-corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) has filed counterclaims against rulings of Solomiansky district court of Kyiv, which selected preventive measures for suspects in the so-called "Rotterdam+ formula" case – former head of the energy market department of Ukraine's National Commission for Energy, Housing and Utilities Services Regulation (NCER) Taras Revenko and incumbent director of state-owned enterprise (SOE) Market Operator Volodymyr Yevdokymov, who was a member of the energy regulator in the period when the Rotterdam+ formula was introduced.

According to the SAPO's report on its Facebook page, the court of lower instance chose a preventive measure in the form of detention with an option to a bail of almost UAH 2 million for the director of the state-owned enterprise, and the court applied a preventive measure of a bail of almost UAH 2 million with an assignment of procedural duties to another suspect.

"The SAPO prosecutors appealed against the selected preventive measures in the court of appeal. In their appeals, the prosecutors noted the need to select a preventive measure in accordance with the role of everyone in committing the specified crime, as well as the size of the damage caused, namely, for the ex-head of the NCER energy market department in the form of detention with an option to making bail in the amount of UAH 5 million and to the current director of SOE Market Operator detention with UAH 50 million of bail," the SAPO said.

The SAPO said that, when deciding on the application of preventive measures against the persons involved in the proceedings, the court "actually confirms the validity of the suspicions and the existence of certain procedural risks."

"The issue of appealing a preventive measure in the form of a UAH 10 million bail with the imposition of certain procedural obligations, which was selected on August 14, 2019 for another suspect in the case, namely the current employee of DTEK, will be resolved after reviewing the full text of the court decision, as it is impossible to determine the full text of the decision on risks, as well as other circumstances, which the court accepted or did not take into account," the SAPO said.

According to a source of Interfax-Ukraine, this is a measure of prevention chosen for Borys Lisovy, adviser to the director of DTEK Skhidenergo.

Tags: #ncer #rotterdam #sapo
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:45 12.08.2019
NABU, SAPO heads expect launch of high anti-corruption court

NABU, SAPO heads expect launch of high anti-corruption court

10:06 12.08.2019
Court detains ex-member of NCER Yevdokymov for two months with right to UAH 2 mln bail

Court detains ex-member of NCER Yevdokymov for two months with right to UAH 2 mln bail

10:03 12.08.2019
Too early to talk about completion of investigation into Dusseldorf+ case – Kholodnytsky

Too early to talk about completion of investigation into Dusseldorf+ case – Kholodnytsky

13:29 10.08.2019
NABU, SAPO heads expect launch of high anti-corruption court

NABU, SAPO heads expect launch of high anti-corruption court

12:00 09.08.2019
DTEK considers groundless NABU claims against holding's employees in 'Rotterdam+ formula' case

DTEK considers groundless NABU claims against holding's employees in 'Rotterdam+ formula' case

13:28 08.08.2019
NABU serves notices of suspicion to ex-NCER head, NCER member, four more persons in Rotterdam+ case

NABU serves notices of suspicion to ex-NCER head, NCER member, four more persons in Rotterdam+ case

14:25 01.08.2019
NABU searching UkSATSE, residences of its employees

NABU searching UkSATSE, residences of its employees

12:58 19.07.2019
NABU, SAPO raiding Bogdan Motors premises as part of probe into Defense Ministry embezzlement

NABU, SAPO raiding Bogdan Motors premises as part of probe into Defense Ministry embezzlement

18:02 09.07.2019
NABU detectives notify minister Nasalyk on suspicion due to incorrect information in e-declaration

NABU detectives notify minister Nasalyk on suspicion due to incorrect information in e-declaration

10:46 09.07.2019
SAPO agrees charges against minister, several governors – Kholodnytsky

SAPO agrees charges against minister, several governors – Kholodnytsky

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

ICRC sends over 200 tonnes of food, medicines, construction materials to Donbas

Ukraine's foreign ministry reiterates calls on Moscow to release Ukrainian political prisoners Kolchenko, Bekirov

Culture ministry about Hrymchak case: we do not approve building construction or reconstruction projects in historically populated places

Hrymchak, his accomplice soliciting bribe for influence on Culture Ministry, Kyiv City Administration officials – PGO

Taylor: Zelensky's proposal to expand Normandy Four interesting for U.S.

LATEST

Jemilev comments on Erdogan's statement on Crimea

Digital government brand to be presented in Zaporizhia on Sept 27 – President's office

Court obliges NABU to open case about possible abuse of power by prosecutor general

ICRC sends over 200 tonnes of food, medicines, construction materials to Donbas

Ukraine's foreign ministry reiterates calls on Moscow to release Ukrainian political prisoners Kolchenko, Bekirov

Culture ministry about Hrymchak case: we do not approve building construction or reconstruction projects in historically populated places

Hrymchak, his accomplice soliciting bribe for influence on Culture Ministry, Kyiv City Administration officials – PGO

Taylor: Zelensky's proposal to expand Normandy Four interesting for U.S.

Reports on denial of candidates for post of Ukrainian ambassador by U.S. untrue – FM

Occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas 13 times in past 24 hours, one KIA reported – JFO HQ

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD