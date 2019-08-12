Facts

10:06 12.08.2019

Court detains ex-member of NCER Yevdokymov for two months with right to UAH 2 mln bail

2 min read
Kyiv's Solomiansky District Court has chosen a pretrial restriction measure in the form of two-month detention with an alternative of a UAH 2 million bail for the former member of the National Commission for Energy, Housing and Utilities Services Regulation (NCER), Volodymyr Yevdokymov, involved in the Rotterdam+ case.

"The judge of the Solomiansky court, Maria Zelynska, chose a pretrial restriction for ex-member of the NCER Volodymyr Yevdokymov, one of the six suspects in the Rotterdam+ case. That is, detention or a miniscule bail of UAH 2 million," the Anti-Corruption Action Center said on Facebook.

According to UA:News (UA:Novyny), the period of detention is two months.

The prosecutor's office requested detention with an alternative of a bail of UAH 50 million.

As reported, the Specialized Anti-corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) and the National Anti-corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) on August 8 notified six people of suspicion, including ex-head of the NCER Dmytro Vovk and ex-member of the commission Yevdokymov. The suspects are charged with abuse of official position committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons in order to obtain undue benefits for other legal entities contrary to the interests of the service, entailing grave consequences (Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). DTEK employees were also notified of suspicion.

