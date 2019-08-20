Economy

10:33 20.08.2019

NCER will need about four months to consider documents for certification of new GTS operator

The National Commission for Energy, Housing and Utilities Regulation (NCER) will need about four months to consider an application for certification of a new gas transportation system operator, head of the regulator Oksana Kryvenko has told Interfax-Ukraine.

"To consider [a set of documents] and make any further decision, it is necessary about four months from the date of application," she said.

After making a decision on certification, the relevant documents will be submitted for consideration to the Energy Community Secretariat.

Kryvenko added that in addition to the time to consider an application for certification, the regulator also needs time to approve tariffs for the new operator.

As reported, Ukraine, following its obligations under the Energy Community agreement and the Association Agreement with the EU, is obliged to fulfill the requirements of the Third Energy Package by separating gas transportation activities from Naftogaz Ukrainy.

Tags: #gts #gaz #ncer
