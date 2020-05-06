Economy

11:00 06.05.2020

Energy regulator proposes temporarily ban building new renewable energy facilities

3 min read
Energy regulator proposes temporarily ban building new renewable energy facilities

The National Commission for Energy, Housing and Utilities Services Regulation (NCER) has said that it required to temporarily ban building new renewable energy facilities until the issue with the development of green power generation is settled.

The corresponding proposals during a roundtable devoted to overcoming crisis phenomena in the Ukrainian energy sector held on Tuesday were voiced by member of the commission Dmytro Kovalenko during the regulator's presentation of its view on resolving renewable energy problems. Kovalenko, who presented the "hard" and "light" scenarios, said that the time constraints on the construction of new green generation facilities are necessary measures in the short term, regardless of the scenario.

The first option provides for a reduction in the feed-in tariff for solar power plants and wind farms to 9 and 8 eurocents per 1 kWh, respectively, which will lead to savings of UAH 15 billion.

To ensure that investors have an unbiased attitude to their legitimate expectations, it is proposed to provide them with the opportunity, by decision of the country's government, to receive reimbursement of capital, operating and financial expenses incurred by 2030 yielding a rate of return of 10-year government domestic loan bonds in euros with a margin of 2 percentage points (pp), taking into account previously received funds for the feed-in tariff.

As an alternative, it is also considered the possibility, after reimbursing investors of capital, operating and financial expenses, to introduce by 2030 a feed-in premium to the price on the day-ahead market at the level of 3.8 eurocents per 1 kWh for solar power plants and 1.3 eurocents for wind farms.

In addition, the "hard" scenario provides for the creation of a strategic reserve of UAH 7 billion to ensure operational security. It is proposed to form such a reserve by increasing the dispatch rate of Ukrenergo.

In turn, the "light" option provides for a reduction in the feed-in tariff by 30% for solar power plants and by 15% for wind farms, which, according to the regulator, will result in savings of UAH 11 billion.

Each of the two indicated scenarios provides for the possibility of free restrictions on the generation of renewable energy in the amount of no more than 20%, the introduction of 100% responsibility for misbalances, the provision of a mechanism to compensate for the limitation of renewable energy on the basis of a dispatcher's command, as well as the cancellation of a reduced tariff for household customers on the first 100 kWh of consumed electricity in the amount of 90 kopecks per kWh.

Tags: #ban #ncer #renewable_energy
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:03 27.02.2020
Energy Ministry offers renewable energy investors new, tougher scenario for voluntary feed-in tariff restructuring

Energy Ministry offers renewable energy investors new, tougher scenario for voluntary feed-in tariff restructuring

12:22 08.01.2020
Temporary ban for Ukrainian airlines to fly to Iran introduced – Ukrainian PM

Temporary ban for Ukrainian airlines to fly to Iran introduced – Ukrainian PM

16:26 30.12.2019
President signs law on compliance of NCER activities with Constitution

President signs law on compliance of NCER activities with Constitution

16:33 22.11.2019
Energy regulator approves preliminary decision on certification of new gas TSO

Energy regulator approves preliminary decision on certification of new gas TSO

14:05 25.09.2019
Launch of renewable energy facilities grows six times in Q3 2019

Launch of renewable energy facilities grows six times in Q3 2019

17:06 13.09.2019
Energy regulator plans three-phase increase in crude oil pipelines' tariffs

Energy regulator plans three-phase increase in crude oil pipelines' tariffs

16:46 20.08.2019
Court decides not to arrest ex-head of energy regulator in absentia – SAPO

Court decides not to arrest ex-head of energy regulator in absentia – SAPO

13:10 20.08.2019
NCER ex-chief Vovk not intending to return to Ukraine for questioning in 'Rotterdam+ case'

NCER ex-chief Vovk not intending to return to Ukraine for questioning in 'Rotterdam+ case'

10:33 20.08.2019
NCER will need about four months to consider documents for certification of new GTS operator

NCER will need about four months to consider documents for certification of new GTS operator

12:11 15.08.2019
SAPO challenges preventive measures selected for two ex-officials of energy regulator suspected in 'Rotterdam+' case

SAPO challenges preventive measures selected for two ex-officials of energy regulator suspected in 'Rotterdam+' case

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

FINANCE MINISTRY BONDS

Finance ministry raises UAH 10 bln at govt bond auctions at unchanged 11.3%

BUDGET FINANCE MINISTRY

Deficit of national budget totals UAH 23.5 bln in Jan-April – Finance ministry

COURT PRIVATBANK

Supreme Court to consider case on Surkis family's deposits in PrivatBank on May 18 – NBU

NBU GDP

NBU expects Ukraine's GDP to fall by 11.3% in Q2, 2020

NBU BUSINESS

Business Activity Outlook Index plunges from 45.8 to 29.9 in April – NBU

LATEST

Finance ministry raises UAH 10 bln at govt bond auctions at unchanged 11.3%

Deficit of national budget totals UAH 23.5 bln in Jan-April – Finance ministry

Metinvest enterprises receive $53.8 mln from operational improvements in Q1

Supreme Court to consider case on Surkis family's deposits in PrivatBank on May 18 – NBU

Wizz Air ready to focus on expansion in Ukraine, not going to operate internal flights

NBU expects Ukraine's GDP to fall by 11.3% in Q2, 2020

Nova Poshta sees net profit rise by 73%, net income by 28% in 2019

Remittances of labor migrants to Ukraine will fall by 20% in 2020 – NBU

AMC allows Zlochevsky's Brociti Investments to gain control over GeoUnit seismic company

Business Activity Outlook Index plunges from 45.8 to 29.9 in April – NBU

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD