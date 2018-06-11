Belarus sends $80,000 worth of humanitarian aid to Ukraine

A column of vehicles with humanitarian aid from Belarus for Ukraine is moving towards the Ukrainian border.

The cargo is escorted by rescuers and police officers. Assistance on the border will be provided by representatives of the border service and the Foreign Ministry, the Belarusian Emergency Situations Ministry reported on Twitter.

As reported, in May 2018, the Belarusian government decided to provide humanitarian assistance to Ukraine for about $80,000.

The list of material values for rendering humanitarian assistance to Ukraine includes canned meat, rapeseed oil, white sugar, baker's yeast, buckwheat, wheat flour, pasta, student furniture sets, document cabinets and refrigerators.

Similar humanitarian assistance was provided by Belarus to Ukraine last year. Then the total amount of humanitarian aid was about $63,000.