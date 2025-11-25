Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
20:48 25.11.2025

Strong demand for Ukrainian soybeans on foreign and domestic markets drives price growth – analysts

1 min read
Strong demand for Ukrainian soybeans on foreign and domestic markets drives price growth – analysts

High demand for Ukrainian soybeans on international markets, improved processing of export duty refunds for farmers, and strong domestic demand from processing companies all contributed to further price growth, according to the information and analytical agency APK-Inform.

"Bid prices on CPT-port terms rose to $415–425 per tonne and in some cases reached $430 per tonne. Exports to the EU increased significantly in November – around 126,000 tonnes were shipped in the first 20 days of the month (compared with 22,000 tonnes over the same period in October)," analysts noted.

Intensifying competition for soybeans on the domestic market combined with limited supply also supported price increases. Over the week, processors' bid prices rose by UAH 200–300 per tonne, and in some regions by up to UAH 500 per tonne, APK-Inform reported.

Tags: #demand #markets #soybeans

MORE ABOUT

10:47 14.10.2025
Global demand for steel in 2025 to remain at 2024 level, to grow by 1.3% in 2026 – updated Worldsteel forecast

Global demand for steel in 2025 to remain at 2024 level, to grow by 1.3% in 2026 – updated Worldsteel forecast

19:14 29.09.2025
Economy Ministry promises to solve problem of soybean, rapeseed exports in about week

Economy Ministry promises to solve problem of soybean, rapeseed exports in about week

19:23 22.09.2025
Prices for soybeans, sunflowers down on domestic market – analysts

Prices for soybeans, sunflowers down on domestic market – analysts

10:05 18.09.2025
Decline in demand for Darnitsa's products can be due to failure to lower prices after canceling marketing payments

Decline in demand for Darnitsa's products can be due to failure to lower prices after canceling marketing payments

20:07 15.05.2025
Two-thirds of Ukrainians consider Carpathians as destination for summer vacation in 2025

Two-thirds of Ukrainians consider Carpathians as destination for summer vacation in 2025

17:18 17.10.2024
Associations of industrialists demand resumption of reservation for employees

Associations of industrialists demand resumption of reservation for employees

20:56 23.07.2024
Soybeans in Ukraine drop in July – analysts

Soybeans in Ukraine drop in July – analysts

20:42 07.06.2024
Demand for new buses in Ukraine plunges by 67% in May

Demand for new buses in Ukraine plunges by 67% in May

19:29 05.04.2024
Demand for neurological medicines been growing significantly since beginning of 2024 – expert

Demand for neurological medicines been growing significantly since beginning of 2024 – expert

20:17 16.01.2024
Domestic consumption of dairy products may double in 2024 – analysts

Domestic consumption of dairy products may double in 2024 – analysts

HOT NEWS

Russian attack destroys Novus logistics center in Kyiv, kills 4 drivers

Warehouse and production facilities of Textile-Kontakt destroyed in missile attack overnight – owner

Auction for sale of Odesa Port-side Plant does not take place

Ukraine currently not exporting electricity after significant damage to thermal, hydropower plants

Ukraine's PM, IMF aim to pass 2026 state budget by Dec 2

LATEST

Ukraine's National Bank proposes changes to currency licensing rules for nonbank financial institutions

Russian attack destroys Novus logistics center in Kyiv, kills 4 drivers

Warehouse and production facilities of Textile-Kontakt destroyed in missile attack overnight – owner

Zelenskyy signs law on improving mobile Internet and communication standards

Starting December 1, Nova Poshta updating some of its tariffs, introducing additional fee for receiving parcels from parcel terminals

Auction for sale of Odesa Port-side Plant does not take place

Ukraine receives another EUR 100 mln loan from Council of Europe Development Bank to support IDPs

Khorol Mechanical Plant to assemble equipment for food industry in Türkiye

Forests of Ukraine on auctions in Q1 2026: oak and birch rise in price, alder falls

Vodafone Ukraine receives $127.14 mln in bids at $10.8 mln eurobond buyback tender

AD
AD