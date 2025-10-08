Interpipe starts collaborating with over 2,000 Pegasus animal shelters, incl those in war zones

Ukrainian industrial company Interpipe has begun collaborating with over 2,000 Pegasus animal shelters in Dnipropetrovsk region, which are currently home to animals recovered from war zones.

"There are currently over 2,000 animals under care here, most of them from war zones or rescued from illness and injury. The shelter houses not only dogs and cats, but also horses, cattle, goats, sheep, pigs, wild animals, birds, and even a camel," the company says.

Some of them were evacuated from war zones, others were saved from slaughter or starvation, and some suffered concussions or serious injuries. All animals are undergoing treatment and rehabilitation, living in decent conditions: spacious enclosures, exercise areas, and adequate food. A family is being sought for each animal.

The shelter also found a home for over 50 dogs from Interpipe factories, which had previously been fed by workers near the factories in Dnipro. The company helped build spacious, comfortable enclosures with kennels and a walking area for them, providing housing and food. The company also helped build enclosures for animals evacuated from the war zone and a shelter for goats. An X-ray machine was donated to the clinic located on the shelter's grounds.

"We are increasing the volume of social investments in the region where we operate," the company notes.

The shelter is supported by international foundations, animal volunteers, businesses, and ordinary Ukrainians.

Interpipe is a Ukrainian industrial company that manufactures steel pipes and railway products. The company employs approximately 9,500 people.