2025 harvest rate is 54.6% behind last year's, 7.2 mln tonnes of grain threshed – Ministry of Agrarian Policy

As of July 18, farmers had threshed 7.226 million tonnes of early grain and leguminous crops from an area of 2.355 million hectares, compared to 2.62 million tonnes from 919,900 hectares a week earlier, the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food reported.

The ministry noted that 4.671 million tonnes of wheat have already been threshed (compared to 1.238 million tonnes a week earlier) from 1.504 million hectares (434,800 hectares), 2.182 million tonnes (1.153 million tonnes) of barley from an area of 660,600 hectares (364,000 hectares), and 362,900 tonnes (225,100 tonnes) of peas from 170,800 hectares (119,700 hectares).

The leader in grain and leguminous crops is Odesa region, which threshed 2.02 million tonnes from 722,100 hectares, Mykolaiv region – 1.173 million tonnes from 488,700 hectares, and Kirovohrad region – 963,000 tonnes from 238,600 hectares.

Rapeseed is harvested in 14 regions. Some 614,100 tonnes (290,100 tonnes) were harvested from 360,300 hectares (178,900 hectares).