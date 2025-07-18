Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
11:59 18.07.2025

2025 harvest rate is 54.6% behind last year's, 7.2 mln tonnes of grain threshed – Ministry of Agrarian Policy

1 min read
2025 harvest rate is 54.6% behind last year's, 7.2 mln tonnes of grain threshed – Ministry of Agrarian Policy

 As of July 18, farmers had threshed 7.226 million tonnes of early grain and leguminous crops from an area of 2.355 million hectares, compared to 2.62 million tonnes from 919,900 hectares a week earlier, the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food reported.

The ministry noted that 4.671 million tonnes of wheat have already been threshed (compared to 1.238 million tonnes a week earlier) from 1.504 million hectares (434,800 hectares), 2.182 million tonnes (1.153 million tonnes) of barley from an area of 660,600 hectares (364,000 hectares), and 362,900 tonnes (225,100 tonnes) of peas from 170,800 hectares (119,700 hectares).

The leader in grain and leguminous crops is Odesa region, which threshed 2.02 million tonnes from 722,100 hectares, Mykolaiv region – 1.173 million tonnes from 488,700 hectares, and Kirovohrad region – 963,000 tonnes from 238,600 hectares.

Rapeseed is harvested in 14 regions. Some 614,100 tonnes (290,100 tonnes) were harvested from 360,300 hectares (178,900 hectares).

Tags: #farmers #rate

MORE ABOUT

13:34 20.06.2025
Farmers in 3 Ukrainian regions begin 2025 harvest, output lags 28% behind last year

Farmers in 3 Ukrainian regions begin 2025 harvest, output lags 28% behind last year

11:20 20.06.2025
Ukrainian farmers to receive UAH 10.9 bln in support in 2025, 43% to come from intl sources – MP Yuzhanina

Ukrainian farmers to receive UAH 10.9 bln in support in 2025, 43% to come from intl sources – MP Yuzhanina

20:36 04.06.2025
Bankers expect NBU to maintain key policy rate at 15.5% - poll

Bankers expect NBU to maintain key policy rate at 15.5% - poll

17:47 21.04.2025
Farmers from frontline regions will be provided with corn seeds for 2025 sowing campaign

Farmers from frontline regions will be provided with corn seeds for 2025 sowing campaign

20:25 17.03.2025
Increase in NBU discount rate by 1 pp backed by 7 out of 11 Monetary Policy Committee members, four back 0.5 pp

Increase in NBU discount rate by 1 pp backed by 7 out of 11 Monetary Policy Committee members, four back 0.5 pp

20:22 24.02.2025
FAO intends to support 406,900 Ukrainian farmers in 2025

FAO intends to support 406,900 Ukrainian farmers in 2025

20:51 16.12.2024
FAO transfers 185 generators, 6,474 grain hoses to Ukrainian farmers in 2024

FAO transfers 185 generators, 6,474 grain hoses to Ukrainian farmers in 2024

18:10 12.11.2024
Farmers in frontline regions receive grain sleeves for storing harvests

Farmers in frontline regions receive grain sleeves for storing harvests

16:32 28.10.2024
USAID gives Ukrainian farmers 70,000 big bags for grain

USAID gives Ukrainian farmers 70,000 big bags for grain

12:12 08.10.2024
Polish farmers announce blocking Medyka-Shehyni checkpoint from Oct 8 until year end

Polish farmers announce blocking Medyka-Shehyni checkpoint from Oct 8 until year end

HOT NEWS

Ukraine must decide 2026 budget scenario and clarify reform strategy – IMF mission chief

Svyrydenko: We’re preparing to introduce full moratorium on business inspections in near future

Svyrydenko: Our government is heading towards self-sufficiency - military, economic and social

Arterium denies accusations of illegal activity in territory of Russia

Zelensky meets with Svyrydenko, Fedorov to prepare renewed government's first steps

LATEST

We expect the IMF to continue and possibly increase support in 2026 – Pidlasa

Ukraine must decide 2026 budget scenario and clarify reform strategy – IMF mission chief

Sanofi, Into-Sana medical center network announce strategic partnership

Trypilsky Packaging Plant maintains slight reduction in corrugated packaging output for six months

Ruta paper products maker accelerates rate of production growth to 30% in six months

National Bank publishes mortgage lending development strategy

EU, as part of sanctions, sets price cap for oil from Russia at $47.6 per barrel – media

Svyrydenko: We predict GDP growth to be at least 3% in 2025

Opposition ex-Dpty PM for European Integration warns of risks of Ministries of Economy, Environment, Agriculture unification

Svyrydenko: We’re preparing to introduce full moratorium on business inspections in near future

AD
AD