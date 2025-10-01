Naftogaz to import up to 100 mcm of LNG from USA by year end – company head

Serhiy Koretsky, Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz Ukrainy, said that the volumes of LNG imported directly by the Naftogaz group from the United States will increase to approximately 500 million cubic meters by the end of the year.

"This season, we are doing it thanks to the quick response and assistance of the Polish company Orlen. They have long-term contracts to supply this gas to Europe. We have taken 500 million cubic meters of it. Most of the LNG is already in Ukraine – a little more than 400 million cubic meters – and the rest is in the process of being delivered," Koretsky said after signing a EUR 300 million gas import agreement with the EIB in Kyiv on Wednesday, according to an Energy Reform correspondent.

Koretsky noted that these volumes represent only 8% of this year's total gas imports but emphasized that this is significantly more than ever before in terms of LNG from the United States.

Koretsky assured that the company will continue on this path and definitely plans to conclude direct contracts with American companies. "

We have a clear focus on this," the Naftogaz head emphasized.