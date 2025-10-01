Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
16:59 01.10.2025

Naftogaz to import up to 100 mcm of LNG from USA by year end – company head

1 min read

Serhiy Koretsky, Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz Ukrainy, said that the volumes of LNG imported directly by the Naftogaz group from the United States will increase to approximately 500 million cubic meters by the end of the year.

"This season, we are doing it thanks to the quick response and assistance of the Polish company Orlen. They have long-term contracts to supply this gas to Europe. We have taken 500 million cubic meters of it. Most of the LNG is already in Ukraine – a little more than 400 million cubic meters – and the rest is in the process of being delivered," Koretsky said after signing a EUR 300 million gas import agreement with the EIB in Kyiv on Wednesday, according to an Energy Reform correspondent.

Koretsky noted that these volumes represent only 8% of this year's total gas imports but emphasized that this is significantly more than ever before in terms of LNG from the United States.

Koretsky assured that the company will continue on this path and definitely plans to conclude direct contracts with American companies. "

We have a clear focus on this," the Naftogaz head emphasized.

Tags: #koretsky #naftogaz

MORE ABOUT

16:46 01.10.2025
Naftogaz achieves 95-97% of gas injection target for autumn-winter start – company's head

Naftogaz achieves 95-97% of gas injection target for autumn-winter start – company's head

15:39 01.10.2025
Naftogaz plans to open extra credit lines for urgent imports – Koretsky

Naftogaz plans to open extra credit lines for urgent imports – Koretsky

15:21 01.10.2025
Naftogaz attracts EUR 300 mln in EIB financing for gas purchase

Naftogaz attracts EUR 300 mln in EIB financing for gas purchase

14:49 26.09.2025
Naftogaz proposes first energy projects within agreement with USA — Bloomberg

Naftogaz proposes first energy projects within agreement with USA — Bloomberg

17:50 22.09.2025
Naftogaz, Western partners allocate $2.5 bln for gas purchases for Ukraine – Washington Post

Naftogaz, Western partners allocate $2.5 bln for gas purchases for Ukraine – Washington Post

17:15 22.09.2025
Naftogaz attracts additional UAH 2.4 bln from Ukreximbank

Naftogaz attracts additional UAH 2.4 bln from Ukreximbank

09:36 02.09.2025
Naftogaz could enter direct U.S. LNG purchases if it secures capacity at Polish terminal – ex chief of GTSOU

Naftogaz could enter direct U.S. LNG purchases if it secures capacity at Polish terminal – ex chief of GTSOU

12:47 29.08.2025
State Bureau of Investigation, Security Service charge ex-Naftogaz executive with causing UAH 26 mln loss

State Bureau of Investigation, Security Service charge ex-Naftogaz executive with causing UAH 26 mln loss

12:27 22.08.2025
Ukraine's Naftogaz, Norway's Equinor sign memo of cooperation – Naftogaz CEO

Ukraine's Naftogaz, Norway's Equinor sign memo of cooperation – Naftogaz CEO

17:37 20.08.2025
Naftogaz starts using EBRD's EUR 500 mln loan to Ukraine to purchase gas – Koretsky

Naftogaz starts using EBRD's EUR 500 mln loan to Ukraine to purchase gas – Koretsky

HOT NEWS

MP Hetmantsev proposes capping Ukrainian fficials' salaries at UAH 80,000, raising banks' profit tax to 50%

Kyiv court blocks Ukrenergo board changes at energy ministry's request

Ukrenergo supervisory board dismisses CEO Zaichenko – sources

Disconnecting electricity, gas supply during heating season due to debts unacceptable – Svyrydenko

EBRD cuts Ukraine's 2025 GDP growth forecast to 2.5%

LATEST

Agri Council proposes to introduce financial guarantees for farmers

Rada Education Committee proposes UAH 28 bln boost to Ministry of Education in 2026 draft budget

Ukraine receives EUR 170 mln housing loan for Council of Europe Development Bank program – Svyrydenko

Thermal and waterproofing materials in Ukraine up 15-20% since start of year – expert

Investigation of ex-deputy head of President’s Office in Germany was legal – Kryvonos

MP Hetmantsev proposes capping Ukrainian fficials' salaries at UAH 80,000, raising banks' profit tax to 50%

Kachka: Work continues to find consensus on opening first negotiating Cluster with EU

Twenty Anadolu Isuzu buses already operating in Kyiv, city to receive 85 under EIB agreement – mayor

Gap between real and proposed subsistence minimum in 2026 budget will harm living standards – Ukrainian Rada's research office

Ukrainian ice cream producer Three Bears aims to generate EUR 12–15 mln from its Polish business in 2025

AD
AD