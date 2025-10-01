Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
16:46 01.10.2025

Naftogaz achieves 95-97% of gas injection target for autumn-winter start – company's head


The Naftogaz Group fulfilled the government-approved target for gas injection into the underground storage facilities by 95-97% at the beginning of the heating season, said Serhiy Koretsky, Chairman of NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy.

"Within the framework of the target approved by the Cabinet of Ministers before the start of the autumn-winter period, we have fulfilled it by 95-97%," Koretsky told reporters after signing a EUR 300 million loan agreement with the European Investment Bank for the purchase of gas in Kyiv on Wednesday, an Energy Reform correspondent reports.

"There is still a little time before the autumn-winter period starts. Everything is moving according to plan. I am cautiously optimistic that we will fulfill the government's task of accumulating sufficient gas in underground storage facilities to get through the heating season," he noted.

According to Energy Minister Svitlana Hrynchuk, Ukraine should accumulate 13.2 billion cubic meters of gas in storage facilities by the start of the autumn-winter period, 4.6 billion cubic meters of which are imports.

Tags: #koretsky #naftogaz

