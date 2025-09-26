Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
17:45 26.09.2025

Ukrenergo supervisory board dismisses CEO Zaichenko – sources

The Supervisory Board of NPC Ukrenergo has dismissed Vitaliy Zaichenko from his position as CEO, according to several government and parliamentary sources.

The news was confirmed by Oleksiy Kucherenko, first deputy chairman of the Verkhovna Rada's energy committee, on his Facebook page, as well as in comments to Energy Reform.

No official statement has yet been issued by the Energy Ministry, which oversees Ukrenergo, or by the company itself, and no responses to media inquiries have been provided.

According to sources, board member Oleksiy Brekht has been appointed acting CEO.

Besides Zaichenko and Brekht, Ukrenergo's management board – recently finalized – includes Oleh Pavlenko, Oleh Skrypnyk, and Ivan Yuriyk. Kucherenko noted that all board members have been granted acting status. It remains unclear whether Zaichenko will remain on the board.

As reported, the Supervisory Board elected Zaichenko as CEO in late June 2025 following a competitive selection. He had been the company's chief dispatcher and a board member. After the dismissal of former CEO Volodymyr Kudrytsky, Brekht had been serving as acting head.

