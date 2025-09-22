Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
17:50 22.09.2025

Naftogaz, Western partners allocate $2.5 bln for gas purchases for Ukraine – Washington Post

Photo: https://www.facebook.com

The Washington Post reports that the state group Naftogaz has allocated $1 billion of its own funds for gas purchases for the winter and has attracted another $1.5 billion for gas imports from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the Norwegian government, and other international financial institutions.

Chairman of the Board of NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy Serhiy Koretsky, in a commentary to the publication, noted that in February of this year, 42% of Ukrainian gas production was destroyed as a result of enemy attacks.

He emphasized that before the heating season, the enemy will probably attack the gas infrastructure again.

“This is terrorism, pure and simple,” Koretsky commented.

The head of Naftogaz said that the company had already contracted 95% of the gas needed for the start of the heating season.

As reported, the Naftogaz Group, in partnership with Polish ORLEN, has already supplied Ukraine with approximately 400 million cubic meters of American liquefied gas in preparation for the winter of 2025/2026.

Naftogaz and the EBRD signed a record-breaking agreement for Ukraine for the gas purchase for EUR 500 million. For the first time in the history of Ukraine, such a loan is provided under an EU guarantee.

In addition, in July 2025, Naftogaz attracted UAH 4.7 billion in loans from Ukrgasbank and PrivatBank, and in September - UAH 2.4 billion from Ukreximbank.

At the end of August, Energy Minister Svitlana Hrynchuk noted that Ukraine should have pumped at least 13.2 billion cubic meters of gas into underground storage facilities by the beginning of the autumn-winter season, 4.6 billion cubic meters of which were imports.

