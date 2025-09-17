Terma A/S, largest Danish manufacturer of defense and aerospace products, opens rep office in Ukraine

Henriette Thygesen, CEO of the Danish company Terma A/S, announced the opening of a representative office in Ukraine at a meeting at the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense.

According to the press service of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, Deputy Minister of Defense for Aviation Development Oleksandr Kozenko met with a delegation from the Danish company TERMA A/S, led by its CEO. The talks focused on strengthening the aviation capabilities of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

During the negotiations, the parties focused on key areas of cooperation, in particular: the experience and prospects for integrating Terma A/S equipment into the existing fleet of aircraft of the Ukrainian Air Force, and the improvement of aviation systems and detection, warning, and countermeasure systems using solutions from the Danish company.

During the discussion, the Deputy Minister also proposed that Terma A/S management consider the possibility of participating in promising projects in the domestic military and civil aircraft industry.

In turn, Thygesen informed the Ukrainian side about the opening of the company's representative office in Ukraine, which demonstrated Terma A/S' serious intentions to develop its business in the country.

Terma A/S is Denmark's largest defense and aerospace manufacturer, with over 2,000 employees worldwide. The company offers radar systems, avionics, and space electronics. Terma is headquartered in Lystrup, Denmark.