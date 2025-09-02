Naftogaz could enter direct U.S. LNG purchases if it secures capacity at Polish terminal – ex chief of GTSOU

Ukraine will need to import up to 4 billion cubic meters (bcm) of gas annually over the next decade, which means Naftogaz of Ukraine should consider signing long-term contracts for liquefied natural gas (LNG), according to former Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine (GTSOU) CEO Serhiy Makogon.

"I have long advocated for Naftogaz to move into direct LNG purchases (primarily U.S. LNG) and deliver it to Ukraine through Poland… But this requires long-term capacity booking at an LNG terminal," he wrote on Facebook.

Makogon noted that Poland is currently assessing demand for a second LNG terminal in Gdańsk. Transmission operator Gaz-System has launched fresh consultations on the potential deployment of a second floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) there. Until September 30, 2025, market participants may submit applications outlining indicative capacity needs and contractual terms.

"It will be interesting to see whether state-owned Naftogaz takes part in this demand assessment for an additional LNG terminal in Poland," he added.

According to Makogon, Poland is already building its first FSRU with a regasification capacity of about 6.1 bcm per year, slated to come online in 2028. A second unit could add more than 4 bcm of capacity, significantly boosting the energy independence of both Poland and the region.

As of late last week, Ukraine's underground gas storage facilities held 11.2 bcm, compared with the government's target of 13.2 bcm by November 1. Daily injections stood at 48 million cubic meters.

However, Makogon argued that the 13.2 bcm storage target is too low and would require an additional 1.5 bcm of imports during the winter.