Farmers from frontline regions will be provided with corn seeds for 2025 sowing campaign

The Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food, together with the international company Bayer and the All-Ukrainian Association of Communities, have launched a seed program, within the framework of which corn seeds for spring sowing will be provided free of charge to farmers in Donetsk, Zaporizhia, Sumy, Kharkiv and Chernihiv regions (except for temporarily occupied territories).

"Such an initiative is another step towards strengthening Ukraine's food security in wartime, as it will allow farmers from frontline and deoccupied territories to sow approximately 10,000 hectares and harvest approximately 120,000 tonnes of grain," the Ministry of Agrarian Policy emphasized.

As the agency noted, in order to receive assistance, the farm must be registered in the State Agrarian Register and cultivate from 5 hectares to 500 hectares in the indicated regions.

Applications will be accepted from April 21 to April 30 or until the amount of assistance is exhausted. Each approved applicant will be able to receive up to 25 sowing units of corn seeds (at the rate of one sowing unit per 1 hectare) depending on the area of land under cultivation. The seeds will be issued in early May and approximately two weeks.