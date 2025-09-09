Ukreximbank finances 700 MW of renewable energy, about 300 MW of which wind farms - board member

The state-controlled Ukreximbank (Kyiv) financed the construction of 700 MW of facilities using renewable energy sources (RES), approximately 300 MW of which are wind farms, reported Andriy Moiseyenko, a member of the bank's board.

"We have financed 700 MW of renewable energy. These are private companies. Some 300 MW is wind power. However, some of it is currently occupied," he said during the Ukrainian Wind Energy Forum-2025 of the Ukrainian Wind Energy Association, which is taking place in Lviv.

According to Moiseyenko, the demand for energy lending is very high, and the bank's task is to build the necessary solutions for providing loans together with state and private banks, as well as international financial institutions, which have also joined this support.

"Partnership with international financial organizations allows us to finance more," added the top manager of Ukreximbank.

As reported, the deputy head of the main department of the Directorate for Socio-Economic Policy of the President's Office, Yuriy Shafarenko, said at this forum that approximately 200 MW of wind power plants are expected in Ukraine this year.