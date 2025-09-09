Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
17:58 09.09.2025

Ukreximbank finances 700 MW of renewable energy, about 300 MW of which wind farms - board member

1 min read
Ukreximbank finances 700 MW of renewable energy, about 300 MW of which wind farms - board member

The state-controlled Ukreximbank (Kyiv) financed the construction of 700 MW of facilities using renewable energy sources (RES), approximately 300 MW of which are wind farms, reported Andriy Moiseyenko, a member of the bank's board.

"We have financed 700 MW of renewable energy. These are private companies. Some 300 MW is wind power. However, some of it is currently occupied," he said during the Ukrainian Wind Energy Forum-2025 of the Ukrainian Wind Energy Association, which is taking place in Lviv.

According to Moiseyenko, the demand for energy lending is very high, and the bank's task is to build the necessary solutions for providing loans together with state and private banks, as well as international financial institutions, which have also joined this support.

"Partnership with international financial organizations allows us to finance more," added the top manager of Ukreximbank.

As reported, the deputy head of the main department of the Directorate for Socio-Economic Policy of the President's Office, Yuriy Shafarenko, said at this forum that approximately 200 MW of wind power plants are expected in Ukraine this year.

Tags: #ukreximbank #moiseyenko

MORE ABOUT

17:34 30.07.2025
Ukreximbank provides UAH 135 mln loan to Eco-Sphere juice producer under partial state guarantee

Ukreximbank provides UAH 135 mln loan to Eco-Sphere juice producer under partial state guarantee

17:07 26.07.2025
State Savings Bank and Ukreximbank receive ownership of Gulliver mall – National Assembly members

State Savings Bank and Ukreximbank receive ownership of Gulliver mall – National Assembly members

15:01 14.07.2025
EIB may provide Ukreximbank with EUR 100 mln to finance SMEs

EIB may provide Ukreximbank with EUR 100 mln to finance SMEs

16:48 20.06.2025
Ukreximbank stops instant transfers via Western Union and MoneyGram

Ukreximbank stops instant transfers via Western Union and MoneyGram

20:30 28.05.2025
Ukreximbank's net profit increased by 26.0%, to UAH 2.4 bln in Q1 2025

Ukreximbank's net profit increased by 26.0%, to UAH 2.4 bln in Q1 2025

10:04 04.09.2024
Ukreximbank closes branches in London, New York

Ukreximbank closes branches in London, New York

20:20 18.10.2023
Ukreximbank's net profit reaches UAH 3.6 bln for nine months of 2023

Ukreximbank's net profit reaches UAH 3.6 bln for nine months of 2023

18:33 15.09.2023
Ukreximbank's net profit exceeds UAH 3 bln in Jan-Aug

Ukreximbank's net profit exceeds UAH 3 bln in Jan-Aug

20:48 01.08.2023
Ukreximbank connects return of service of accepting worn foreign exchange cash for collection with resumption of air traffic

Ukreximbank connects return of service of accepting worn foreign exchange cash for collection with resumption of air traffic

13:33 26.06.2023
EBRD lends €50 million to Ukraine’s Ukreximbank

EBRD lends €50 million to Ukraine’s Ukreximbank

HOT NEWS

Ukraine announces tenders for production sharing agreements for Mezhyhirska and Svichanska hydrocarbon fields

NBU hopes for govt to take its inflation targets into account

NBU studying issue of switching to euro, but dollar remains exchange rate-forming currency for Ukraine

NBU hopes for Rada's adopting amended draft laws on financial monitoring for joining SEPA

NBU finalizes draft law to submit application for equivalence in EU banking regulation

LATEST

Ukroboronprom ranks 16th in terms of growth dynamics among world defense companies - CEO

Agro sector generates 30% of all loans under 5-7-9% program - Economy Ministry

Lviv region has about 500 MW of renewable energy, another 700 MW can be added in coming years – official

Launching bank remains priority goal of Ukrposhta – CEO

Ministry of Defense cancels outdated requirement for flash point of 62 degrees for diesel fuel – director of A-95

Business again calls for postponing implementation of e-Excise for at least 10 months due to system's unreadiness

1.3 GW of wind farms occupied by Russia, another 40 MW destroyed or damaged – rep of President’s Office

Energoatom pays UAH 102 bln for PSO service since year start, covers 100% of its cost for Jan-Aug

Ukraine offers tailings dams, waste from mining and metallurgical plants as alternative deposits of critical materials – Ministry of Economy

Without structural reform of mine action system, clearing farmland will take decades - Accounting Chamber

AD
AD