Economy
17:15 22.09.2025

Naftogaz attracts additional UAH 2.4 bln from Ukreximbank

Photo: https://t.me/NaftogazUA

Naftogaz Group has attracted UAH 2.445 billion in additional financing within strategic partnership with state-owned Ukreximbank, the company reported on Monday.

"This is additional practical assistance in preparing for the autumn-winter period. I’m grateful to the Cabinet of Ministers and Ukreximbank for their support and trust," said Serhiy Koretsky, Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz Ukrainy.

As the group recalled, Naftogaz, in partnership with Polish company ORLEN, has already supplied Ukraine with approximately 400 million cubic meters of American liquefied natural gas (LNG) in preparation for the 2025-2026 winter season. The LNG is transported through two terminals: Świnoujście in Poland and Klaipėda in Lithuania. As of mid-September, approximately 450 million cubic meters of American LNG have been contracted for delivery to Ukraine.

As of last week's end, the total level of natural gas reserves in Ukrainian underground gas storage facilities (UGS) was 12.3 billion cubic meters. This includes 4.1 billion cubic meters of long-term storage gas and 0.6 billion cubic meters of active long-term storage gas transferred to the "buffer gas" category. It also takes into account gas in temporarily uncontrolled territories and 0.08 billion cubic meters of gas from non-residents. This total is 1% higher than last year.

According to the GTS Operator of Ukraine, since the beginning of September, net gas imports to Ukraine (excluding transit short-haul) have been about 23-24 million cubic meters per day from Hungary, Poland and Slovakia.

