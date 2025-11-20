Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:14 20.11.2025

Rada Energy Committee Head Gerus reports about pressure on him from Haluschenko-Myroniuk

1 min read
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/andriy.gerus/

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Energy Committee Andriy Gerus stated that former Minister of Energy Herman Haluschenko and his advisor on the materials of the "Midas" case Ihor Myroniuk lobbied for his dismissal from office and organized commissioned media attacks on him.

"You’ve probably read the news over the summer about a possible change of some committee heads. It’s true - Haluschenko-Myroniuk were indeed lobbying at that time for my dismissal as head of the Energy Committee. To pave the way, they even circulated ‘commissioned’ materials — rather primitive, but enough for what they were capable of," Gerus wrote on Facebook Thursday evening.

He noted that media attacks were also directed at other colleagues from the parliamentary energy committee.

"They’re ‘tight on money’ when it comes to shelters, but not when it comes to smear campaigns," Gerus commented.

