Ukrainian oil producer Ukrnafta updates 163 units of specialized equipment since early 2025

PJSC Ukrnafta has updated 163 units of specialized machinery and transport since the beginning of 2025, bringing the total for 2023–2025 to 713 units.

"The company is replacing outdated machinery and equipment that have reached the end of their service life with modern alternatives to boost operational efficiency and improve working conditions for staff," Acting Director Yuriy Tkachuk said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

Between May and June 2025 alone, the company received 50 new machines, which have already been deployed at its regional divisions.

"These include steam heating units designed for removing paraffin buildup from oilfield equipment and for other operations requiring saturated steam," Tkachuk explained.

Also purchased were tanker trucks for oil transport to improve production efficiency, as well as new tractor trucks for hauling heavy machinery.

Additionally, the company procured and delivered crew and passenger buses to transport employees to their shifts, along with trucks and bulldozers.