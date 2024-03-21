The 16th Annual Kyiv Security Forum will be held on March 21-22

On March 21-22, the 16th annual Kyiv Security Forum will be held to mobilize transatlantic support for Ukraine. The slogan of this year's forum is “Ukraine’s Call to the World: Together, We Prevail.”

On the Promised Path to Freedom The forum is dedicated to the tenth anniversary of the signing of the political part of the Association Agreement between Ukraine and the European Union, which was one of the most important achievements of the Revolution of Dignity. The historical choice of Ukrainians has become a life path to our freedom, which has no alternative.

The main topics to be discussed in Kyiv during the two days of the forum will include the situation at the frontline, urgent military assistance to Ukraine, Ukraine's accession to the EU and NATO, preparations for the European Parliament elections, the NATO Summit in Washington, D.C., the U.S. presidential election, and the vision of the West's strategy for Ukraine.

The forum will be attended by high-ranking representatives of NATO and the European Union, defense ministers of partner countries, European and American politicians and experts, international figures, world experts on international relations and security issues, diplomats, journalists and civil society activists.

At the invitation of the Chair of the KSF, Prime Minister of Ukraine in 2014-2016 Arseniy Yatsenyuk and his team, more than eighty foreign and Ukrainian speakers will take part in the Forum's discussions - online and in person.

Among them, are such prominent international figures as President of the European Council in 2009-14 Herman Van Rompuy; President of the European Commission in 2004-14 Jose Manuel Barroso; First Vice-President of the European Commission in 2010-14 Baroness Catherine Ashton; Members of the KSF Security Council, Prime Minister of Estonia in 2014-16 Taavi Rõivas; and Prime Minister of Lithuania in 1999-2000 and 2008-12 Andrius Kubilius; Commander of the United States Forces in Europe in 2014-17 Lieutenant General Ben Hodges; U.S. General Gordon B. "Skip" Davis Jr.; Commander of U.S. Central Command in 2008-10 and Director of the CIA in 2011-12 General David Petraeus.

The Forum will also be attended by members of the European Parliament and a representative U.S. delegation. The full list of participants will be announced on the day of the Forum.

The Kyiv Security Forum, founded by the Arseniy Yatsenyuk Open Ukraine Foundation, is the main platform of our country for discussing issues of war and peace, national and global security.

Partners of the Forum: Atlantic Council, NATO Information and Documentation Center, National Democratic Institute, Chatham House, Friedrich Ebert Foundation.

