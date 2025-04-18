Interfax-Ukraine to host discussion 'What Ukraine's victory in the war is: what residents of capital region expect' by discussion club Capital Region

The press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency (8/5a Reitarska Street) will host a meeting by the discussion club the Capital Region entitled "What Ukraine's victory in the war is: what residents of capital region expect," where the results of the sociological survey will be made public and discussed.

Participants include

moderator of the discussion, political expert Oleksiy Voronenko;

founder of the sociological company Active Group Andriy Yaremenko;

deputy chairman of the Kyiv Regional Council, D.Phil. Tetiana Semenova;

Ukrainian MP, deputy chairman of the Committee on Transport Volodymyr Kreidenko;

deputy of the Kyiv Regional Council, Paralympian, philanthropist, PhD in political sciences Oleh Ivanenko;

rector of the Hryhoriy Skovoroda University in Pereyaslav, PhD in history Vitaliy Kotsur;

deputy of the Vyshneve City Council, entrepreneur Serhiy Huliyev.

The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel.

According to the Protocol of the operational headquarters of the Defense Council of Kyiv region No. 145 dated July 7, 2022, public announcements of mass events are prohibited to ensure the safety of participants.

Accreditation of journalists is required by phone: (067) 343 3444 or at: [email protected].

The date and time of the event is to be communicated to accredited media.