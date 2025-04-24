Interfax-Ukraine
Video
12:30 24.04.2025

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Ukrainians’ attitude towards world countries in April 2025 - joint study by Active Group and Experts Club.'

1 min read
Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Ukrainians’ attitude towards world countries in April 2025 - joint study by Active Group and Experts Club.'

On Thursday, April 24, at 13.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "The attitude of Ukrainians towards world countries in April 2025 - joint study by Active Group and Experts Club."

Participants include co-founder of the sociological company Active Group Oleksandr Pozniy; founder of the expert-analytical center Experts Club Maksym Urakin (8/5a Reitarska Street).

The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel.

Admission requires registration on the spot with press ID cards.

HOT NEWS

Citizens' Assessment of Situation in Country, Trust in Social Institutions, Politicians, Officials and Public Figures

Russian troops bombed field hospital in territory of Azovstal, there are casualties – Azov

Press Conference: POW Russian army pilots

Protection of Children of Ukraine: free online courses for children - from Churymov Lyceum

White House Releases Memorandum of Trump's Conversation with Zelensky (transcript)

LATEST

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Will Ukraine remain agrarian country with State Property Fund's claims to lands of National Academy of Agrarian Sciences of Ukraine?'

Interfax-Ukraine to host discussion 'What Ukraine's victory in the war is: what residents of capital region expect' by discussion club Capital Region

Global economic war and war in Ukraine. Mutual influence

Post-war transformation of Ukraine’s economy. Proposals of Ukrainian party Strength of Nation on Ukraine’s economic policy

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Need to reform hunting industry'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference based on results of all-Ukrainian public opinion monitoring ‘State of public consciousness in fourth year of full-scale Russian invasion’

Interfax-Ukraine to host discussion 'Peace deal prospect. Is there one?'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference '10 years of NABU: fight against corruption or imitation?'

Environmentalists accuse Ministry of Environment of manipulating facts about protection of Markhalivka forest

Financial and economic condition of water supply and sewerage industry

AD
AD