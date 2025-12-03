Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'XII National Forum 'Real Estate Market as Segment of State Economy' – Strategic Goals and Expectations'

On Wednesday, December 3, at 15.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "XII National Forum 'Real Estate Market as Segment of State Economy' – Strategic Goals and Expectations."

Participants include members of the organizing committee of the XII National Forum: President of the Union of Real Estate Specialists of Ukraine Larysa Stavynoha; Executive Director, Member of the Board of the Union of Real Estate Specialists of Ukraine Viktor Nesyn; Head of the Marketing and PR Committee, Member of the Board of the Union of Real Estate Specialists of Ukraine Natalia Marakhovska-Belash; lawyer, founder and director of Harmony of Real Estate company Tetiana Tsarelunha (8/5a Reitarska Street).

The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel. Admission requires registration on the spot with press ID cards. Details at: (067) 549 8882.