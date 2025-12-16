Interfax-Ukraine
Video
09:27 16.12.2025

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'The Ministry of Environment illegally sets limits on killing of animals in national parks'

1 min read
Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'The Ministry of Environment illegally sets limits on killing of animals in national parks'

On Tuesday, December 16, at 11:00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "The Ministry of Environment illegally sets limits on killing of animals in national parks."

Participants include lawyer of Kyiv Ecological and Cultural Center Oleksandr Diadiuk; President of the Association of Animal Protection Organizations of Ukraine Maryna Surkova; Director of Kyiv Ecological and Cultural Center Volodymyr Boreiko (8/5a Reitarska Street).

The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTuble channel.

Admission requires registration the spot with press ID cards.

HOT NEWS

Citizens' Assessment of Situation in Country, Trust in Social Institutions, Politicians, Officials and Public Figures

Russian troops bombed field hospital in territory of Azovstal, there are casualties – Azov

Press Conference: POW Russian army pilots

Protection of Children of Ukraine: free online courses for children - from Churymov Lyceum

White House Releases Memorandum of Trump's Conversation with Zelensky (transcript)

LATEST

Interfax-Ukraine to host discussion 'Strategic results of the year'

What threats to Ukraine do the dynamics of external and internal political processes pose?

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Sapper's Assistant: New innovative level of safety for sappers'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'XII National Forum 'Real Estate Market as Segment of State Economy' – Strategic Goals and Expectations'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Presentation of the Economic Security Index 2025'

Poroshenko donates more than 500 generators to military

Interfax-Ukraine to host roundtable discussion ‘Systemic crisis of Ukrainian govt. Is there a way out?”

Interfax-Ukraine to host roundtable discussion "Duty of Care: What humanitarian workers and volunteers need for security"

Interfax-Ukraine to host discussion 'Globalization of the Russian-Ukrainian War'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Diabetes and War: How Investments in Healthcare Save Lives and Support the Economy?'

AD
AD