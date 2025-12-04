Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Sapper's Assistant: New innovative level of safety for sappers'

On Thursday, December 4, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Sapper's Assistant: New innovative level of safety for sappers."

Participants include Chairman of the Board of the Ukraine Demining Cluster public organization Maksym Tkachenko; First Deputy Chairman of the Ukrainian National Association for Humanitarian Demining Oleksiy Botnarenko; Deputy Director of Sheriff-Demining LLC Dmytro Riaby (8/5a Reitarska Street).

The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel. Admission requires registration on the spot with press ID cards. Details at: (097) 935 9127 (Svitlana).