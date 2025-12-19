Interfax-Ukraine
11:30 19.12.2025

Wind Energy and BESS in 2025: Year of New Solutions, Challenges, and Growth

Wind Energy and BESS in 2025: Year of New Solutions, Challenges, and Growth

On Friday, December 19, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency (8/5a Reitarska Street) will host a press conference entitled "Wind Energy and BESS in 2025: Year of New Solutions, Challenges, and Growth." The event is dedicated to summarising the performance of the RES market in 2025, focusing on wind generation and battery energy storage systems (BESS). Starting this year, the combination of these two technologies forms the foundation for the further development of the market and outlines the contours of Ukraine's post-war, high‑efficiency energy system.

Participants include

Chairman of the Board of the UWEA Andriy Konechenkov;

Partner and Head of the Energy Practice at LCF, Deputy Chairman of the Board of the UWEA Ivan Bondarchuk;

Head of Regulatory Department of DTEK Renewables, member of the UWEA Committee on Legal Issues Yevhen Lapchenko;

Managing Director of Elementum Energy and member of the UWEA Board Olha Rybachuk;

Director of Trading and Electricity Supply at KNESS and Deputy Head of the UWEA Committee on Development of BESS Serhiy Kravchuk.

The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTuble channel.

Admission requires registration the spot with press ID cards.

Additional information by phone: [email protected], (050) 223 2996.

 

 

