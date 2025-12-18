Interfax-Ukraine
Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Reintegration of Ukrainians: cultural, identity and socio-economic aspects of return'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Reintegration of Ukrainians: cultural, identity and socio-economic aspects of return'

On Thursday, December 18, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency (8/5a Reitarska Street) will host a press conference entitled "Reintegration of Ukrainians: cultural, identity and socio-economic aspects of return". The project is implemented with the support of the Hans Seidel Foundation in Ukraine.

Participants:

Deputy Director of the Institute for European and Transatlantic Dialogue - Head of the Central and Eastern Europe Department of the Hanns Seidel Foundation Benjamin Bobbe,

President of the Razumkov Center Yuriy Yakymenko,

expert on social and economic policy, Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine (2016 - 2019) Pavlo Rozenko,

leading expert on social and gender programs of the Razumkov Center Olha Pyshchulina,

deputy director of the sociological service of the Razumkov Center Mykhailo Mishchenko,

freelance expert on social issues (Berlin) Oleksandra Kolomyets,

labor market analysis expert, Solidarity Fund PL Mykola Sudakov.

The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel.

Admission requires registration on the spot with press ID cards.

 

 

