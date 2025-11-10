Interfax-Ukraine to host discussion 'Globalization of the Russian-Ukrainian War'

On Monday, November 10, at 12.00, a discussion on the topic "Globalization of the Russian-Ukrainian War" will begin in the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency.

Participants: political expert Kostiantyn Matvienko, Doctor of Political Sciences, expert of the United Ukraine Analytical Center Ihor Petrenko, political scientist, co-founder of the National Platform for Resilience and Cohesion Oleh Saakian (8/5a Reitarska Streeet.).

The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel.

Admission requires registration on the spot with press ID cards.