16:19 23.11.2025
Interfax-Ukraine to host roundtable discussion ‘Systemic crisis of Ukrainian govt. Is there a way out?”
On Monday, November 24, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency (8/5a Reitarska Street) will host a roundtable discussion titled "Systemic crisis of Ukrainian govt. Is there a way out?".
Participants include
Political expert Kostyantyn Matviyenko;
Public figure Oles Doniy;
Political commentator Leonid Shvets.
The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel.
Admission requires registration on the spot with press ID cards.